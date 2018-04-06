Ezekiel Elliott in Mexico, heading camp with National Fantasy Football Convention

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back in Mexico.





Instead of using it to train for a return to football following a six-week suspension as he did in Cabo San Lucas last season, his return this week was all about spreading the game of football abroad.

He is part of a contingent of Cowboys players, organized by Tony Romo's National Fantasy Football Convention (NFFC), that kicked off a youth camp Friday in Querétaro, Mexico.

The others Cowboys were Jaylon Smith, Taco Charlton, Anthony Brown and Kavon Frazier, along with Keith Smith, who left the Cowboys for the Oakland Raiders in free agency.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was all part of an outreach for the NFFC, which began an important partnership with Estrellas del Futuro and the Government of Mexico to help grow football in Mexico.

As part of the three-year partnership, the NFFC will provide youth football camps in Mexico with elite NFL talent to teach football fundamentals.

“It’s no secret that football is a growing around the world and we’re thrilled to play a part in spreading the game to our friends south of the border,” NFFC CEO Andy Alberth said. “We take immense pride in making the yearly convention a Disneyland for football fans and can’t think of a better way to bring that same joy to kids that may not normally get the best exposure to America's new pastime.”

Estrellas del Futuro and NFFC are planning on holding two camps in 2018, three in 2019 and four more in 2020. The next camp will be held in San Luis Potosi with future camps being held in Mexico City and Cancun.

The camp in Mexico is a build up to NFFC big event, set for Dallas in July. This year’s convention will boast more than 200 professional football players, from every NFL team, ranging from Hall-of-Famers, current Pro-Bowlers and future first round draft picks to engage with fans this year.

The second National Fantasy Football Convention will be held July 13-15 at Fair Park. Tickets for the Convention are now available at www.gonffc.com.