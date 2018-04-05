Cowboys add sixth bargain free agent, agree to 1-year deal with DE Kony Ealy

Free agent defensive end Kony Ealy agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, a source confirmed.
Ealy, who has a played with the Carolina Panthers, New England Panthers and New York Jets since he was picked in the second round out of Missouri in 2014, can play both end spots and provide some reps inside, according to a source.
Ealy visited with the Cowboys on Tuesday and had interest in returning to the Jets before making a final decision on Thursday.
It’s another bargain basement free agent move that the Cowboys hope will pay dividends with more competition along the defensive line.
Behind starters DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford, the Cowboys have just Datone Jones and 2016 rookie Taco Charlton with any experience at defensive end.
Ealy is the sixth player the Cowboys have added since the start of free agency, joining wide receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson, tackle Cameron Fleming, guard Marcus Martin and linebacker Joe Thomas.
Ealy was a 2014 second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers and traded to the New England Patriots last off-season before being cut and claimed off waivers by the New York Jets last August.
He has 15 career sacks.
The Cowboys have long been interested in Ealy. He was a pre-draft visitor before the 2014 draft and would have been their pick in the second round if they hadn't traded drafted picks 47 and 78 to move up and take defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
The Cowboys also put a waiver claim in on Ealy in August before he was awarded to the Jets.
Ealy, 26, has had a modest career with a flash of greatness in the Panthers' loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 when he tied the Super Bowl record and set the Panthers' postseason record with three sacks.
He also recorded an interception and a forced fumble in the game.
Ealy became the first player in Super Bowl history to have an interception and multiple sacks. He was the first player since 1993 to record multiple sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in a postseason game.
But instead of building on that performance, Ealy was average at best 2016. He played all 16 games, but only started six. He recorded 32 tackles, five sacks, and one interception.
He had a sack and an interception while starting 14 of 15 games with the Jets. But he also had nine pass deflections.
