TCU group with Nick Orr, Ranthony Texada hope to impress Cowboys on Dallas Day

TCU safety Nick Orr and cornerback Ranthony Texada will head to the Dallas Day workout with the Dallas Cowboys on Friday looking to make a name for themselves after being overlooked so far in the buildup to the 2018 NFL Draft, set for April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium.

Neither player was invited to the Senior Bowl or the NFL Scouting Combine despite earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2017.

They are billed as late-round prospects or undrafted free agents.

Both are undervalued largely because of their size. At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Orr is considered undersized for a safety. The speedy Texada (listed at 5-10, 170) has always been small.

But the workouts and the tape don’t lie and the two hope to turn the heads of Cowboys scouts and coaches at the Dallas Day workout, which is for players who went to high school or college in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Orr and Texada are among eight TCU players scheduled to attend, including offensive linemen Patrick Morris and Austin Schlottmann, quarterback Kenny Hill, linebacker Travin Howard and wide receivers John Diarse and Ty Slanina.

Tackle Joseph Noteboom, TCU’s highest-rated prospect, will not attend.

"I’m excited,” Orr said. "I think it's going to be a good day. I feel I have good chance. I have a chance to make a name for myself with my footwork and technique. Maybe the coaches will look at me deeper and see what type of player I was.”

Said Texada, "I’m really looking forward to it. It’s another opportunity to show my skills off. I’m looking forward to going out there and showing them what I can bring to the table.”

Texada, a high school standout at Frisco Centennial, was a standout throughout his career at TCU and was at his best as a senior.

He allowed completions on just 47.3 percent of throws into his coverage in 2017, and gave up less than 40 yards receiving 10 times while posting 13 total pass defenses, according to Pro Football Focus.

It should also be noted that he was a big part of the coverage that held SMU receiver Courtland Sutton, a first-round prospect, to one catch for no yards in 2017.

His agent, Fred Lyles, who is known for finding hidden gems such as former Cowboys receiver Patrick Crayton, Denver Broncos Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris and Jacksonville Jaguars standout A.J. Bouye, believes Texada has a chance to become his next NFL surprise.

Texada, who probably has a future as a slot cornerback in the NFL, says he has added 13 pounds to his frame — now at 183 — while still maintaining his speed.

His 40 time was in the 4.3-4.4 second range at TCU’s Pro Day last month.

He grew up a Cowboys fan and will make a 10-minute drive from his home to the team’s headquarters at the Star in Frisco.

Orr is just hoping to join the family tradition of making the NFL. His father Terry Orr played tight end for the Washington Redskins, and his brother Zachary Orr played linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens before being forced to retire last year.

That NFL pedigree has resulted in a deep knowledge of the game. He also has the versatility to play both safety spots as well as slot cornerback.

He is a solid tackler and, according to Pro Football Focus, only allowed more than four yards after the catch in just two games.

Orr has had conversations with the Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys are his first visit.

While the DeSoto product would love to play for his hometown team, more than anything he wants an opportunity to play in the NFL.

"I feel like I still have a good opportunity to get drafted,” Orr said. "I just want a chance and I plan to make the most of it. I feel like people have slept on me. I haven’t gotten a lot of pub. I should have been at the combine and the Senior Bowl. But scouts know. There is no denying my film. I can only control what I can control. What I can control is going out there and doing my best.”