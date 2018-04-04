Cowboys sign kicker Brett Maher for more depth, release receiver Brian Brown

The Dallas Cowboys made a couple transactions Wednesday, signing kicker/punter Brett Maher and waiving wide receiver Brian Brown.

Maher gives the Cowboys depth at kicker/punter, essentially ensuring that kicker Dan Bailey and punter Chris Jones won’t be overworked in the offseason and training camp.

Maher, 28, spent the past four seasons with Ottawa and Hamilton in the Canadian Football League. He connected on 78.1 percent of his field goal attempts and also averaged 45.8 yards on 368 career punts.

Maher, who kicked in college at Nebraska, spent part of camp with the Cowboys in 2013.

Brown, meanwhile, spent most of his rookie season last year on the practice squad. The Cowboys have an overstocked wide receivers room, though, with the recent free agent signings of Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson.

The Cowboys’ voluntary off-season program starts April 16. Organized team activities begin May 22.

Dates for training camp have yet to be announced.