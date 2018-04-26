1 stop shopping: Final mock drafts, prospects and videos for the 2018 NFL Draft

Pro football fans love the NFL Draft.
It has suspense and it's a peek into the future of their favorite team.
The 2018 NFL Draft is one of the league's premiere events. It's been around 83 years.
The first round is as exciting as the seventh round, depending on who you talk to.
Then there's the scramble for undrafted free agents when the event is over.
For the past four months, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram has been publishing a series of draft previews leading up to the event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, It's the first time the NFL draft has been held in Texas.
If you like one-stop shopping, this is for you.
Much is known about the top-tier prospects, but we have a mixture of first-round talent all the way to some likely undrafted-only free agents.
We threw in some mock drafts for flavor.
In case you missed them, here's an archive of some of the stories and videos of prospects for the NFL Draft.
Mock drafts
Star-Telegram NFL Mock Draft 1.0
http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article203713729.html
Star-Telegram NFL Mock Draft 2.0
http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article207798234.html
Star-Telegram NFL Mock Draft 3.0
http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209417729.html
Star-Telegram NFL Mock Draft 4.0
http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209849344.html
Players/videos
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma quarterback
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/big-12/article200959019.html
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article203135469.html
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article196813989.html
Courtland Sutton, SMU wide receiver
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article207422879.html
KeKe Coutee, Texas Tech wide receiver
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/big-12/texas-tech/article200288349.html
Video: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/article199383219.html
Chris Warren, Texas running back
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article198799599.html
Video: http://www.star-telegram.com/latest-news/article201020019.html
Donte "Action" Jackson, LSU defensive back
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/sec/article201072989.html
Video: http://www.star-telegram.com/latest-news/article201166429.html
Nick Shimonek, Texas Tech quarterback
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/big-12/texas-tech/article201066849.html
Shaquem Griffin, Central Florida linebacker
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article196123889.html
Video: http://www.star-telegram.com/latest-news/article201214724.html/video-embed
Video 2 at Senior Bowl: http://www.star-telegram.com/latest-news/article196061894.html/video-embed
Kyle Hicks, TCU running back
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article202941764.html
Video: http://www.star-telegram.com/latest-news/article202882184.html
Chase Edmonds and Anthony Coyle, Fordham running back and lineman
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article203066029.html
John Diarse, TCU wide receiver
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/latest-news/article204866484.html
Jonathan Owens, Missouri Western defensive back
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/football/article200292349.html
Connor Willams, Texas lineman
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-texas/article203156899.html
Poona Ford, Texas defensive lineman
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article201324809.html
Mason Randolph, Oklahoma State quarterback
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/football/article202193064.html
Will Hernandez, UTEP offensive lineman
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/football/article196852309.html
Kenny Hill, TCU quarterback
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/big-12/texas-christian-university/article207486079.html
Josh Allen, Wyoming quarterback
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209748809.html
Leighton Vander Esch
Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209817149.html
Draft features
Fan facts
http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209496284.html
Preps to pros
http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209497609.html
Traffic and parking
http://www.star-telegram.com/news/traffic/article209244194.html
Evolution of draft
http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209389289.html
Scouting guru Gil Brandt
http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209855084.html
Heisman Trophy winners and the draft
http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209702639.html
