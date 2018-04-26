Dallas Cowboys

1 stop shopping: Final mock drafts, prospects and videos for the 2018 NFL Draft

Pro football fans love the NFL Draft.

It has suspense and it's a peek into the future of their favorite team.

The 2018 NFL Draft is one of the league's premiere events. It's been around 83 years.

The first round is as exciting as the seventh round, depending on who you talk to.

Then there's the scramble for undrafted free agents when the event is over.

For the past four months, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram has been publishing a series of draft previews leading up to the event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, It's the first time the NFL draft has been held in Texas.

If you like one-stop shopping, this is for you.

Much is known about the top-tier prospects, but we have a mixture of first-round talent all the way to some likely undrafted-only free agents.

We threw in some mock drafts for flavor.

In case you missed them, here's an archive of some of the stories and videos of prospects for the NFL Draft.

Mock drafts

Star-Telegram NFL Mock Draft 1.0

http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article203713729.html

Star-Telegram NFL Mock Draft 2.0

http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article207798234.html

Star-Telegram NFL Mock Draft 3.0

http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209417729.html

Star-Telegram NFL Mock Draft 4.0

http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209849344.html

Players/videos

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma quarterback

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/big-12/article200959019.html

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article203135469.html

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article196813989.html

Courtland Sutton, SMU wide receiver

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article207422879.html

KeKe Coutee, Texas Tech wide receiver

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/big-12/texas-tech/article200288349.html

Video: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/article199383219.html

Chris Warren, Texas running back

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article198799599.html

Video: http://www.star-telegram.com/latest-news/article201020019.html

Donte "Action" Jackson, LSU defensive back

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/sec/article201072989.html

Video: http://www.star-telegram.com/latest-news/article201166429.html

Nick Shimonek, Texas Tech quarterback

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/big-12/texas-tech/article201066849.html

Shaquem Griffin, Central Florida linebacker

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article196123889.html

Video: http://www.star-telegram.com/latest-news/article201214724.html/video-embed

Video 2 at Senior Bowl: http://www.star-telegram.com/latest-news/article196061894.html/video-embed

Kyle Hicks, TCU running back

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article202941764.html

Video: http://www.star-telegram.com/latest-news/article202882184.html

Chase Edmonds and Anthony Coyle, Fordham running back and lineman

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article203066029.html

John Diarse, TCU wide receiver

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/latest-news/article204866484.html

Jonathan Owens, Missouri Western defensive back

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/football/article200292349.html

Connor Willams, Texas lineman

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-texas/article203156899.html

Poona Ford, Texas defensive lineman

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article201324809.html

Mason Randolph, Oklahoma State quarterback

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/football/article202193064.html

Will Hernandez, UTEP offensive lineman

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/football/article196852309.html

Kenny Hill, TCU quarterback

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/big-12/texas-christian-university/article207486079.html

Josh Allen, Wyoming quarterback

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209748809.html

Leighton Vander Esch

Story: http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209817149.html

Draft features

Fan facts

http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209496284.html

Preps to pros

http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209497609.html

Traffic and parking

http://www.star-telegram.com/news/traffic/article209244194.html

Evolution of draft

http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209389289.html

Scouting guru Gil Brandt

http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209855084.html

Heisman Trophy winners and the draft

http://www.star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dallas-cowboys/article209702639.html



