Watch Ezekiel Elliott dominate at Julio Jones Huncho Day flag football game

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

April 02, 2018 12:15 PM

Ezekiel Elliott had himself quite the Easter Sunday on the football field.

The Dallas Cowboys running back played in a charity flag football event called "Huncho Day on the NAWF." The event was organized by the rapper Quavo of Migos and held at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia (roughly 26 miles from Atlanta).

The friendly competition featured NFL stars such as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman among others. It also starred notable rappers such as 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty and many more.

Despite the easy-going nature of the contest, Elliott, playing linebacker, apparently was eager for some contact. Rapper 21 Savage found that out the hard way.

He also scored the game-winning touchdown as Team Julio topped Team 2 Chains in overtime.

