Tony Romo could land another major media honor for rookie debut in the booth

Tony Romo endured a rough PGA Tour debut last week, but his main post-retirement gig seems to be going just fine.

On Wednesday, the former Cowboys quarterback received a Sports Emmy nomination from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in the category of Outstanding Sports Personality-Sports Event Analyst for his work on CBS and the NFL Network.

Gary Danielson (CBS), Jon Gruden (ESPN), Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN/ABC), John Smoltz (Fox/FS1/MLB Network) were also nominated in that category.

Sports Illustrated named Romo their "Sports Media Person of the Year" for 2017. In his first season in the booth, he was paired with play-by-play veteran Jim Nantz. Romo's debut season generally drew positive reviews from fans and critics.

