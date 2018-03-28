Former Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo was one of the most searched trending news stories in sports for 2017, according to Google. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Tony Romo could land another major media honor for rookie debut in the booth

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 28, 2018 05:38 PM

Tony Romo endured a rough PGA Tour debut last week, but his main post-retirement gig seems to be going just fine.

On Wednesday, the former Cowboys quarterback received a Sports Emmy nomination from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in the category of Outstanding Sports Personality-Sports Event Analyst for his work on CBS and the NFL Network.

Gary Danielson (CBS), Jon Gruden (ESPN), Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN/ABC), John Smoltz (Fox/FS1/MLB Network) were also nominated in that category.

Sports Illustrated named Romo their "Sports Media Person of the Year" for 2017. In his first season in the booth, he was paired with play-by-play veteran Jim Nantz. Romo's debut season generally drew positive reviews from fans and critics.

On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Arlington as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

