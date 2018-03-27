Mike Evans says Dez Bryant should be paid like a top-10 receiver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans seemed surprised when told the Dallas Cowboys could ask Dez Bryant to take a pay cut.

“They want him to take a pay cut?” Evans said, wondering why the franchise leader in receiving touchdowns would be asked such a thing.

Evans then heard Bryant’s salary situation. Bryant still has two years and $25 million left on a five-year, $70 million contract he signed before the 2015 season. Bryant has a $16.5 million cap hit. To Evans, those numbers sounded reasonable.

“He should get that,” said Evans, who attended Texas A&M’s pro day on Tuesday. “He should be one of the top-10 paid receivers I think.

“He’s been hurt the last couple of seasons, but he still has it. They shouldn’t give up on him.”

Bryant’s status has been among the most-talked about storylines for the Cowboys this off-season. His production simply hasn’t been the same since he signed the contract.

When he signed the deal, Bryant was coming off three consecutive seasons with at least 1,200 yards and double-digit touchdowns. In the three years since, Bryant has failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark and has not had double-digit touchdowns.

Bryant finished last season leading the team in receptions (69), receiving yards (838) and touchdown receptions (six), but also ranked among the league leaders with 12 dropped passes.

Despite the lack of production, Bryant is still held in high regard among his peers.

Evans pointed to Dak Prescott being a young quarterback and Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension as reasons the Cowboys struggled last season, not just Bryant’s regression.

“It was a tough situation last year for them,” Evans said. “But I think Dez will get back to form. “We watch film on other NFL guys all the time and it goes way beyond the highlights and the numbers. He’s still a No. 1 receiver in this league, absolutely. He still has the juice. He still can run routes. He’s very physical. He’s very passionate. He loves the game of football. The Cowboys shouldn’t give up on him.

“On his best days, he’s a top-10 receiver.”