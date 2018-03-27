5 things we learned from Cowboys coach Jason Garrett at the NFL owners meetings

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett met with the media Tuesday morning during the annual coaches breakfast at the NFL owners meetings.





Garrett spoke for about an hour on a number of topics, including Dez Bryant status.

Here are five things we learned:

* Garrett said he hasn’t had much contact with Dez Bryant since the end of the season but is looking forward to his return for the start of the offseason program in April. Bryant could be asked to take a pay cut or be waived.

“Yeah, again, Dez has been an outstanding player for us for a long time, a big-time player. We’re not in a situation right now where we’re around our players. The offseason program will start in the middle of April. We anticipate Dez and everybody else being there and getting going. Any speculation about his contract or anything like that really doesn’t apply to the football part of Dez Bryant. He’s been a great player and we anticipate having great competition at the receiver position and Dez being a part of it.”

* Garrett said the additions of receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency have no impact on Bryant’s situation and were not made because of Terrance Williams’ fractured foot.

“I think both with Allen and with Deonte you’re just trying to continue to create competition at a position that’ll bring out the best in everybody,” Garrett said. “We love Dez Bryant. Dez has been a great player for us for a long time. Any speculation about his contract or anything like that to me is irrelevant relative to the recent signings that we’ve made. We’re excited about bringing these guys in and seeing what they can do to help us offensively… I think we’re going to have the same number of receivers on our team and the same number of plays in the game.”

Garrett added that Williams hurt himself working out.

* Garrett is leaving the combine and heading to Alabama’s second pro day Wednesday. He said several coaches and scouts will join him as the Cowboys take a contingent to Alabama similar to what they did at Ohio State. Why Alabama is the same reason people rob banks...because that is where the money is. Well, Garrett said Alabama has 18 players expected to be picked in the 2018 NFL Draft, set for April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium.

“We had some guys at the initial pro day. We have had some guys working them out. But it makes sense for us to go down there. A couple of guys were hurt (and didn’t work out the first time). And as much as anything else the guys that worked out the first time they just give some access to them. Not only unlike a couple of years ago when we went to Ohio State. These schools that have all these guys at a couple of different positions, it makes sense.”

Among the first round prospects at Alabama who makes sense for the Cowboys to scout for the 19th pick are receiver Calvin Ridley, cornerback/safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, linebacker Rashaan Evans and defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne.

* Garrett said the goal with the offensive line is to get the best five guys on the field, so moving La’el Collins back inside to guard following the signing of tackle Cameron Fleming in free agency is a possibility. Nothing will be decided until they get back to work in April. But Fleming is more of a tackle than a guard and guy the Cowboys always liked even before playing the last four years with the New England Patriots.

"We liked him coming out of school and they drafted him in the fourth round. He was a rotational tackle for them," Garrett said. "He was a backup swing guy, didn't play that much, played a little bit of guard, but then the last half of this year he played a lot of snaps and when you put the tape on we thought he played very well. He blocked well in the passing game, good run-blocker, plays the right way, has a physicalness to him. He's a smart guy and you've seen him play on right side. You've seen him play on the left side. We just felt like he did a good job taking advantage of his opportunities, and again you want to bring a guy like that in, create some comp and see where it goes."

* Garrett said he has heard nothing tight end Jason Witten being courted by FOX Sports to retire and become an NFL analyst. He said Witten has been 100 percent committed to playing football with the Cowboys in 2018 in all the conversations he has had with him.

”Yeah, he’s going to play football for us, from my perspective,” Garrett said. “That’s every conversation I’ve had with him. He’s got such a great hunger for this game and he wants to, I know for a fact he wants to play for as long as he can. As long as he feels like he’s playing at a high level, he’ll continue to play. He’s got a great passion and love for the game.”