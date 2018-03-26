Receiver Allen Hurns, who had 189 receptions and 21 touchdown catches in four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is one of five free agent additions to the Dallas Cowboys over the last seven days.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys quickly go from none to five to likely done in free agency

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

March 26, 2018 08:14 AM

A week ago, the Dallas Cowboys were the only team in the NFL to have yet to sign an outside free agent.

But that was before a flurry of activity of the past seven days that has seen the Cowboys agree to terms with linebacker Joe Thomas, receivers Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns, offensive tackle Cameron Fleming and guard Marcus Martin.

During that time, the Cowboys also traded a 2018 fifth-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for fullback Jamize Olawale and a 2018 sixth-round pick and agreed to bring back backup guard/center Joe Looney.

Deals for Looney, Fleming, and Martin should officially be finalized today, according to a source.

And when they do, the source said, the Cowboys are likely done in free agency, barring a deal they can't pass up.

Owner Jerry Jones, vice president Stephen Jones and coach Jason Garrett will address it all at the NFL owner's meeting in Orlando over the next few days.

From nothing to a whirlwind of moves to likely done in seven days is impressive.

The Cowboys have filled many of their obvious needs with the revamping of the receiver corps and the bolstering of the offensive line, allowing them to turn their focus the 2018 NFL Draft, set for April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium, where they have 10 picks to continue to build and improve the roster.

Fleming and Martin give them options up front. Fleming shores up swing tackle spot where Byron Bell and Chaz Green failed last year, but he could also possibly start at right tackle, allowing La'el Collins to move back to left guard.

Martin can also compete at left guard, though it doesn't preclude them from taking an interior lineman in the draft

The Cowboys are still holding out hope for a contract extension for guard Zack Martin.

And the contract situation with receiver Dez Bryant and his declining numbers remains unresolved as of now, though his $12.5 million base salary for 2018 has been put in perspective as somewhat of a bargain by the exorbitant deals being given to receivers in free agency.

The presence of Hurns and Thompson will have a domino effect on the Cowboys receiving corps. If not Bryant, then one or more of the other 2017 holdovers, including Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, Ryan Switzer and Noah Brown, might have to go.

The Cowboys were in the market for a true free safety, but the asking price for Pro Bowler Earl Thomas of a first- and third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks was simply too high, according to sources.

The Cowboys didn't deem any of the other safeties on the market, including Kenny Vaccaro, Eric Reid and Tyrann Mathieu (who signed with the Houston Texans) proper fits because their specialties are playing in the box, closer to the line of scrimmage.

The Dallas Cowboys have the 19th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26-28. These are the 15 guys most likely to end up in Dallas, according to draft experts. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

