Report: Cowboys expected to sign OL Marcus Martin

The Dallas Cowboys are nearing a deal with another free agent offensive lineman.
The team is expected to sign guard Marcus Martin, according to the NFL Network.
Martin, 24, would provide depth as an interior lineman and serve as the likely replacement for Joe Looney. Martin could also become a candidate for the starting left guard job with Jonathan Cooper departing in free agency.
The San Francisco 49ers drafted Martin in the third round of the 2014 draft, and he spent three seasons with the organization. Martin was with the Cleveland Browns last season.
Martin has started 24 games in his career, including 14 with the 49ers in 2015.
Martin’s addition would bolster an offensive line unit that is expected to add Cameron Fleming as well. Fleming would be an upgrade at swing tackle, however, he could push for the starting right tackle job with the Cowboys moving La’el Collins back inside.
