Johnny Manziel throws in front of 12 NFL teams, but not the Dallas Cowboys

Owner Jerry Jones wanted to draft former Texas A&M Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in 2014, but was overruled.

He expressed remorse even years later even after watching Zack Martin, who the team chose instead, become a perennial All-Pro.

But that was then.

Even more evidence of how far Manziel has dropped off Jones’ radar after washing out of the league following his tumultuous release from the Cleveland Browns in 2016 came Thursday when NFL teams got to watch Manziel throw for the first time in years.

Twelve teams showed up as Manziel took part of in the University of San Diego Pro Day because the school didn’t have a quarterback.

Manziel is trying to make a comeback and it was a good chance to watch him throw and see if he still had the old magic. He had 38 throws and two misses.

In attendance were the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, San Diego Chargers, the Oakland Raiders, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, per his quarterback guru George Whitfield, who set up the workout.

Manziel has been out of football for two years thanks to a series of off-the-field incidents, including alleged domestic violence against a former girlfriend as well as admitted alcohol abuse.

He recently revealed he has battled bipolar disorder and depression and says he has quit drinking.

While Manziel hopes to draw interest from an NFL team and even said he would play for free just to have an opportunity to prove himself, his comeback will start in the Spring League next month.

He has committed to playing in the developmental league that was created in 2017 to help grow and showcase football talent for potential NFL and Canadian Football League teams. It currently comprised of four teams and will conduct joint practices and games from March 28 to April 15 in Austin, Texas.