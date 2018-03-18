Cowboys bringing back long snapper L.P. Ladouceur for 14th season

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back long snapper L.P. Ladouceur for a 14th season in 2018, a source confirmed.

Ladouceur is expected to sign a one-year deal on Monday. Ladouceur, 37, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and has never botched a punt, field goal or point-after snap in his career with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys simply couldn't risk possibly losing a game on a botched snap with the sure-handed Ladouceur. He entered last season with clean snaps on 1,730 career tries -- 833 punts, 523 PATs and 374 field goals in 196 career games, including playoffs.

Ladouceur, who resides in Aledo, is one of the longest-tenured Cowboys in franchise history. The only players with more service time than him are Jason Witten, Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Bill Bates and Mark Tuinei.