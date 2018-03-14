Quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and cornerback Anthony Brown topped the Dallas Cowboys in performance-based pay from last season.
Quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and cornerback Anthony Brown topped the Dallas Cowboys in performance-based pay from last season. Ron Jenkins Associated Press
Quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and cornerback Anthony Brown topped the Dallas Cowboys in performance-based pay from last season. Ron Jenkins Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys

Anthony Brown and Dak Prescott earn big performance-based pay bonuses for 2017

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

March 14, 2018 10:44 AM

Cornerback Anthony Brown and quarterback Dak Prescott both ranked in the top 10 among all NFL players who received performance-based pay bonuses for last season.

The NFL announced the recipients of Performance-Based Pay, which compensates players based on a comparison of playing time to salary. The lower your salary and the higher your playing time equals more money in the program.

Brown, a sixth-round pick in 2016, ranked fourth overall, earning an additional $437,690.49.

Prescott, a former fourth-round pick in 2016, was ninth, receiving a bonus of $401,006.25.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

View More Video