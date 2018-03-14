Anthony Brown and Dak Prescott earn big performance-based pay bonuses for 2017

Cornerback Anthony Brown and quarterback Dak Prescott both ranked in the top 10 among all NFL players who received performance-based pay bonuses for last season.
The NFL announced the recipients of Performance-Based Pay, which compensates players based on a comparison of playing time to salary. The lower your salary and the higher your playing time equals more money in the program.
Brown, a sixth-round pick in 2016, ranked fourth overall, earning an additional $437,690.49.
Prescott, a former fourth-round pick in 2016, was ninth, receiving a bonus of $401,006.25.
