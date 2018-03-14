Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown had 11 passes defensed and two interceptions during the 2017 season.
A real bargain. Prescott, Brown among leaders in NFL's performanced-based pay

By David Humphrey

March 14, 2018 10:47 AM

If you're looking for a big return on an NFL investment, look no farther than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and cornerback Anthony Brown.

The NFL announced its 2017 performance-based pay distributions on Wednesday and Prescott, Brown and Philadelphia tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who played at Euless Trinity and TCU, are among the top 25.

Brown was fourth, Prescott 16th and Vaitai 24th. Prescott was the only quarterback among the top 25.

The performance-based pay program compensates all players, including rookies, based upon their playing time and salary levels.

Tennessee Titans guard Quinton Spain earned the highest amount at $385,490.95. He was an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2015.

Brown, a sixth-round pick out of Purdue in 2016, earned $364,744.97. Prescott. a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2016, took in $313,406.43.

Vaitai, a fifth-round pick out of TCU in 2016, earned $293,132.51.

The NFL also has a veteran performanced-based compensation pool for players with more than one accrued season. Brown was fourth on that list with $92,391.27 for a combined $437,690.49. Prescott was ninth with $87,599.82 for a combined $401,006.25. Vaitai was 20th at $76,606.34 for a combined $363,243.29.

