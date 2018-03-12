Former Dallas Cowboys and CBS commentator Tony Romo, left, talks with play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz before his first broascast of a Cowboys’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 5.
Dallas Cowboys

Find out where Tony Romo is seeded in "64 Most Annoying People in Sports Media" bracket

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 12, 2018 05:22 PM

Tony Romo took a fair amount of grief when he was the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

He could be well on his way to shouldering more criticism as an analyst too.

On Monday, TheSpun.com released a March Madness-style bracket that ranked the 64 most annoying people and outlets in sports media.

CBS' top NFL color commentator has received mostly positive reviews for his rookie campaign in the booth.

In this particular tournament, though, he managed to slide in at a No. 14 seed. Romo will square-off against third-seeded Dick Vitale of ESPN.

Fox Sports 1's Skip Bayless was awarded a 1-seed. He is joined on the top line by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Jemele Hill, as well as former ESPN personality Britt McHenry.

You can check out the TheSpun.com's full bracket here.

2018fixedbracketwithgreenlink-1024x731.png
The 64 Most Annoying People in Sports Media, 2018 Edition, via The Spun
The Spun

