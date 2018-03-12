Find out where Tony Romo is seeded in "64 Most Annoying People in Sports Media" bracket

Tony Romo took a fair amount of grief when he was the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

He could be well on his way to shouldering more criticism as an analyst too.

On Monday, TheSpun.com released a March Madness-style bracket that ranked the 64 most annoying people and outlets in sports media.

CBS' top NFL color commentator has received mostly positive reviews for his rookie campaign in the booth.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

In this particular tournament, though, he managed to slide in at a No. 14 seed. Romo will square-off against third-seeded Dick Vitale of ESPN.

Fox Sports 1's Skip Bayless was awarded a 1-seed. He is joined on the top line by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Jemele Hill, as well as former ESPN personality Britt McHenry.

You can check out the TheSpun.com's full bracket here.