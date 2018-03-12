Adrian Peterson attended ESPN: The Party 2017 held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston amid Super Bowl activitites.
Adrian Peterson attended ESPN: The Party 2017 held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston amid Super Bowl activitites. John Salangsang John Salangsang/Invision/AP
Adrian Peterson attended ESPN: The Party 2017 held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston amid Super Bowl activitites. John Salangsang John Salangsang/Invision/AP

Dallas Cowboys

Report: Adrian Peterson is headed to the free agent market. Where do you think he'll land?

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 12, 2018 03:25 PM

The Arizona Cardinals are planning to release former All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He'll likely be available at a highly-discounted rate when free agency begins on Wednesday.

As for landing spots, Peterson has Texas ties. The Dallas Cowboys backfield is in pretty good shape with workhorse Ezekiel Elliot, as well as Alfred Morris and third-down back Rod Smith.

During his nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson built a hall-of-fame-caliber resume. However, he's endured several serious knee injuries in his career. Peterson was also was suspended for almost the entire 2014-2015 season due to negligent injury to a child charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last season the New Orleans Saints shipped the Palestine, Texas, native to the Cardinals for a conditional draft pick. Between the two teams, Peterson played in just 10 games, and only ran for 529 yards and 2 touchdowns.

A year ago, a team source told the Star-Telegram the Cowboys "would not be fit," for the Oklahoma product. The reason being that Peterson would likely demand too many touches from then-star rookie Ezekiel Elliott.

That sentiment is likely still be true, but Peterson's situation has changed substantially. After a career-worst season, it's clear that the 33 year-old is no longer a feature running back, or even a number two option in the NFL.

If Peterson would be willing to sign for somewhere near the veteran's minimum, he could potentially serve as a valuable mentor.

More Videos

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's 'down' year 85

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

Pause
Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 103

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 45

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 36

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 247

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 70

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 79

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones doesn't think the off field issues will be a distraction in training camp 66

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones doesn't think the off field issues will be a distraction in training camp

Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp 82

Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his Hall of Fame year was not negatively impacted by his ongoing battle with the NFL. chill@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's 'down' year 85

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

Pause
Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 103

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 45

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 36

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 247

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 70

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 79

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones doesn't think the off field issues will be a distraction in training camp 66

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones doesn't think the off field issues will be a distraction in training camp

Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp 82

Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

View More Video