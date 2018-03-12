Report: Adrian Peterson is headed to the free agent market. Where do you think he'll land?

The Arizona Cardinals are planning to release former All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
He'll likely be available at a highly-discounted rate when free agency begins on Wednesday.
As for landing spots, Peterson has Texas ties. The Dallas Cowboys backfield is in pretty good shape with workhorse Ezekiel Elliot, as well as Alfred Morris and third-down back Rod Smith.
During his nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson built a hall-of-fame-caliber resume. However, he's endured several serious knee injuries in his career. Peterson was also was suspended for almost the entire 2014-2015 season due to negligent injury to a child charges.
Last season the New Orleans Saints shipped the Palestine, Texas, native to the Cardinals for a conditional draft pick. Between the two teams, Peterson played in just 10 games, and only ran for 529 yards and 2 touchdowns.
A year ago, a team source told the Star-Telegram the Cowboys "would not be fit," for the Oklahoma product. The reason being that Peterson would likely demand too many touches from then-star rookie Ezekiel Elliott.
That sentiment is likely still be true, but Peterson's situation has changed substantially. After a career-worst season, it's clear that the 33 year-old is no longer a feature running back, or even a number two option in the NFL.
If Peterson would be willing to sign for somewhere near the veteran's minimum, he could potentially serve as a valuable mentor.
