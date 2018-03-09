Former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, seen here in the 1996 Super Bowl, is the subject of Friday’s episode of A Football Life on the NFL Network.
Dallas Cowboys

Harrison Barnes interviews Emmitt Smith about career and life after football

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 09, 2018 01:40 PM

Harrison Barnes wants to educate himself about life off-the-court, before and after his professional career comes to an end.

In the latest of a series of interviews with The Players' Tribune, the Mavericks' forward sat down with legendary Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith to discuss his post-retirement experiences.

The NFL Hall-of-Famer briefly touched on his involvement with his family, his business ventures, as well as his charities.

Smith also told a pretty humorous anecdote about his first major purchase as a professional athlete:

"I bought a $100,000 car when I was 20 years old. I wanted to treat myself to a convertible Mercedes Benz, the SL. It was burgundy. Funny story, though. Before I actually bought the car, the car dealers treated me like I couldn’t afford the car. I walked onto the lot and I was looking at brand new cars and the sales guy took one look at me — a young African American guy — and he walked me to the used car section. He said, “Uh, let’s try to get you into something that you can afford.” He didn’t have a clue that I was on the Cowboys. So I looked at what he wanted me to look at, and then I said, “No, I’ll go with the SL. But I’m not gonna buy it from you.” And I went to another dealer and got it there."

Barnes also asked Smith about the lack of diversity amongst owners in the NFL. This was Smith's response:

"I think the biggest challenge for achieving more diversity is that not enough African-Americans have the capital to own a team. I think that some African-Americans obviously have knowledge about playing the game of football. Most NFL owners today have never really played the sport. They’ve done great in business; they know how to run a company. So maybe more athletes have to go out and show the world that we know how to run a company, too. I think that’s where we’re at. Someday I hope to go in as a true owner. I want to be like Mark Cuban. I want to buy my own team, run my own thing down the road."

The full transcript of the interview can be found here.

Cowboys celebrate 1992 team before game against Eagles

