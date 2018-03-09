Harrison Barnes interviews Emmitt Smith about career and life after football

Harrison Barnes wants to educate himself about life off-the-court, before and after his professional career comes to an end.
In the latest of a series of interviews with The Players' Tribune, the Mavericks' forward sat down with legendary Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith to discuss his post-retirement experiences.
The NFL Hall-of-Famer briefly touched on his involvement with his family, his business ventures, as well as his charities.
Smith also told a pretty humorous anecdote about his first major purchase as a professional athlete:
"I bought a $100,000 car when I was 20 years old. I wanted to treat myself to a convertible Mercedes Benz, the SL. It was burgundy. Funny story, though. Before I actually bought the car, the car dealers treated me like I couldn’t afford the car. I walked onto the lot and I was looking at brand new cars and the sales guy took one look at me — a young African American guy — and he walked me to the used car section. He said, “Uh, let’s try to get you into something that you can afford.” He didn’t have a clue that I was on the Cowboys. So I looked at what he wanted me to look at, and then I said, “No, I’ll go with the SL. But I’m not gonna buy it from you.” And I went to another dealer and got it there."
Barnes also asked Smith about the lack of diversity amongst owners in the NFL. This was Smith's response:
"I think the biggest challenge for achieving more diversity is that not enough African-Americans have the capital to own a team. I think that some African-Americans obviously have knowledge about playing the game of football. Most NFL owners today have never really played the sport. They’ve done great in business; they know how to run a company. So maybe more athletes have to go out and show the world that we know how to run a company, too. I think that’s where we’re at. Someday I hope to go in as a true owner. I want to be like Mark Cuban. I want to buy my own team, run my own thing down the road."
The full transcript of the interview can be found here.
