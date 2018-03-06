Dez Bryant fires back at controversy over Instagram picture

Dez Bryant's future with the Cowboys continues to be a hot topic.
On Tuesday, the wide receiver posted an old photo of himself in uniform on his Instagram page. The visual sent plenty of Cowboys fans into a frenzy with many of them believing the post could be a sign that the team's most talented pass catcher could be released or traded by the organization due to his high salary-cap figure.
Later in the afternoon, Bryant fired off an expletive-filled tweet that criticized those who believed the original image had a deeper meaning.
The second part of the tweet read: "..it's me in a Dallas Cowboys uniform..where I belong..get a life please lol."
