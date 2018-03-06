More Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Dez Bryant fires back at controversy over Instagram picture

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 06, 2018 02:35 PM

Dez Bryant's future with the Cowboys continues to be a hot topic.

On Tuesday, the wide receiver posted an old photo of himself in uniform on his Instagram page. The visual sent plenty of Cowboys fans into a frenzy with many of them believing the post could be a sign that the team's most talented pass catcher could be released or traded by the organization due to his high salary-cap figure.

X

A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on

Later in the afternoon, Bryant fired off an expletive-filled tweet that criticized those who believed the original image had a deeper meaning.

The second part of the tweet read: "..it's me in a Dallas Cowboys uniform..where I belong..get a life please lol."

When asked if he wants to play for the Cowboys next year, Dez Bryant says that's a "dumb question" and insists he wants to stay in Dallas. The wide receiver tells reporters he wouldn't want to take a pay cut, but shuts down any rumors that he wants to be traded. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

