Garrett: No extra drive for Cowboys after Eagles' Super Bowl run

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines before the Super Bowl LII when he wished the rival Philadelphia Eagles luck.
A month after the Eagles won their first championship, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett had a similar sentiment.
Neither apparently dislikes the Eagles as much as some fans.
“We have great respect for them. It’s a fantastic organization from top to bottom,” Garrett said from the NFL Scouting Combine. “They have a lot of really good players, they drafted well and they’ve done a really good job in free agency putting that team together, obviously very well coached. Again, we have great respect for them.
“We play them a couple times a year and we feel like we know them and that deepens the respect. Doug Pederson has done a fantastic job and they’ve built in the right way and they’re very deserving of being world champs.”
The Cowboys, meanwhile, are going on a championship drought of two-plus decades. Garrett is entering his eighth full season as head coach, and has led the Cowboys to the playoffs just twice.
Both playoff teams in 2014 or 2016 fell in the divisional round.
Garrett maintained there is no extra motivation to win a Super Bowl even after seeing an NFC East rival do it.
“There’s no extra drive that comes from that,” Garrett said. “The drive that we have is significant to win the Super Bowl.”
