Dallas Cowboys

Who is Jerry Jones rooting for in Super Bowl LII?

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

January 23, 2018 07:52 PM

MOBILE, Ala.

This might not sit well with Dallas Cowboys fans — owner Jerry Jones is wishing the Philadelphia Eagles well in the Super Bowl.

Seriously.

Asked if he’s become a New England Patriots fan for the Super Bowl LII matchup, Jones said on Tuesday from the Senior Bowl: “I don’t want to get into that and talk favorites. I will say this, I’m really proud that we have an NFC East team in there. That does make the difference.

“We’ve played them twice and know what kind of defense they’ve got. Frankly, I wish them well.”

What? Wishes them well?

Most football fans around the country would like to see the Eagles win their first championship because, well, haven’t the Patriots won enough already? But Dallas-Fort Worth is one part of the country that remains mostly against anything and everything associated with the Eagles.

After all, the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry is considered one of the best in NFL history. It dates to 1960 and the Cowboys own the all-time series 66-52, including a 3-1 mark in playoff games.

  • Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

    Highland Park QB John Stephens Jones hugs his father, Stephen Jones, and other family members after the Scots rallied to beat Manvel, 53-49, for a second consecutive 5A Division I state title.

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Highland Park QB John Stephens Jones hugs his father, Stephen Jones, and other family members after the Scots rallied to beat Manvel, 53-49, for a second consecutive 5A Division I state title.

Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Heck, Cowboys great Drew Pearson became the toast of the town when he heckled Eagles faithful in announcing the Cowboys’ second-round draft pick in Philadelphia. Pearson made sure to show those in attendance what a Super Bowl ring looked like since the Eagles have never seen one.

But it appears that Jones doesn’t hold as much hate and contempt for the Eagles as some Cowboys faithful.

In fact, Jones had nothing but positive things to say about an Eagles team that overcame injuries and adversities throughout the season.

“You can’t do what I do and not understand the challenge it is to adjust and come up with a different way to use personnel and win the games,” Jones said. “They did it and that’s their story and it’s worthy of recognition. Certainly for them to have one of the outstanding players in the playoffs that was their backup quarterback is real impressive and it’s encouraging.

“It shows that you put the right group of guys together, they were inspired, they had a great record and while they had their young quarterback and he turns around, (Nick) Foles, and he turns around and does the job for them. I’m really impressed with them.”

  • "I'm a Texas boy all day," Dez Bryant says he wants to stay in the Lone Star State

    When asked if he wants to play for the Cowboys next year, Dez Bryant says that's a "dumb question" and insists he wants to stay in Dallas. The wide receiver tells reporters he wouldn't want to take a pay cut, but shuts down any rumors that he wants to be traded.

"I'm a Texas boy all day," Dez Bryant says he wants to stay in the Lone Star State

When asked if he wants to play for the Cowboys next year, Dez Bryant says that's a "dumb question" and insists he wants to stay in Dallas. The wide receiver tells reporters he wouldn't want to take a pay cut, but shuts down any rumors that he wants to be traded.

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

