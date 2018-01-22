Kris Richard, right, with Seahawks safety Delano Hill this season, is reportedly joining the Cowboys as passing game coordinator/secondary coach after three seasons as Seattle’s defensive coordinator.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys reportedly add former Seahawks coach as passing game coordinator, secondary coach

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

January 22, 2018 09:20 PM

The Dallas Cowboys continue to fill out their coaching staff.

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard is joining the organization as secondary coach and passing game coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Joe Baker was the secondary coach, but did not have his contract renewed. Linebackers coach Matt Eberflus held the “passing game coordinator” label, but will join Josh McDaniels’ staff as defensive coordinator in Indianapolis.

Richard has spent the past eight seasons in the Seahawks’ organization, including the past three as defensive coordinator.

Richard inherits a secondary that ranked 11th in passing last season and had 10 interceptions.

The young core includes former first-round pick Byron Jones, as well as 2017 draft picks Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods.

