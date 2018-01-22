Cowboys reportedly add former Seahawks coach as passing game coordinator, secondary coach

The Dallas Cowboys continue to fill out their coaching staff.

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard is joining the organization as secondary coach and passing game coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Joe Baker was the secondary coach, but did not have his contract renewed. Linebackers coach Matt Eberflus held the “passing game coordinator” label, but will join Josh McDaniels’ staff as defensive coordinator in Indianapolis.

Richard has spent the past eight seasons in the Seahawks’ organization, including the past three as defensive coordinator.

Richard inherits a secondary that ranked 11th in passing last season and had 10 interceptions.

The young core includes former first-round pick Byron Jones, as well as 2017 draft picks Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods.