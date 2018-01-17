Former Colts wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal, left, with quarterback Andrew Luck, will be inheriting a group of Cowboys receivers that largely underachieved last season.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys to hire Sanjay Lal as wide receivers coach

ddavison@star-telegram.com

January 17, 2018 08:24 PM

The Dallas Cowboys have found their next wide receivers coach in Sanjay Lal.

Lal is expected to take over the role of Derek Dooley, who left to become the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at the University of Missouri.

Lal was the Indianapolis Colts’ wide receivers coach last season.

He inherits a group that largely underachieved last season. Dez Bryant didn’t have a 100-yard receiving game and failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight season.

Terrance Williams also regressed, and Cole Beasley saw his production cut in half compared with a career year in 2016.

Lal has been in the NFL since 2007 with stops in Oakland, the New York Jets, Buffalo and Indianapolis.

The Cowboys also considered moving former wideout Miles Austin into the position.

Lal’s hire is the latest news in Jason Garrett’s staff turnover. Earlier this week, longtime Bengals assistant Paul Alexander reached an agreement to coach the offensive line in place of Frank Pollack.

Other changes are expected to occur with tight ends coach Steve Loney retiring; secondary coach Joe Baker and quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson not having their contracts renewed; and linebackers coach Matt Eberflus expected to become defensive coordinator whenever Josh McDaniels is officially named head coach in Indianapolis.

