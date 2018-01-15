Report: Matt Eberflus expected to join Josh McDaniels’ staff in Indianapolis

The Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff continues to turnover at a rapid pace.
Linebackers coach and passing game coordinator Matt Eberflus is expected to join Josh McDaniels in Indianapolis, according to an NFL Media report. Eberflus is on an expiring contract and has been expected to depart the organization.
McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, can’t formally accept the Colts’ job offer until after the Patriots’ season ends. But he is expected to make Eberflus his defensive coordinator when it becomes official.
Eberflus has been with the Cowboys since the 2011 season, joining the organization as the linebackers coach. He added the passing game coordinator title in 2016.
Eberflus’ expected departure adds to a number of changes on the staff even though the prominent figures – head coach Jason Garrett, offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli – are returning in 2018.
Along with Eberflus, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia bolted to Oakland to rejoin Jon Gruden; Derek Dooley accepted an offer to become Missouri’s offensive coordinator; tight ends coach Steve Loney retired; offensive line coach Frank Pollack was fired and then hired by the Cincinnati Bengals; secondary coach Joe Baker and quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson were told their contracts would not be renewed.
Along with Garrett and the coordinators, the holdover coaches are expected to include running backs coach Gary Brown, although he is still weighing options, defensive tackles coach Leon Lett, safeties coach Greg Jackson and assistant offensive line coach Marc Colombo.
The Cowboys have filled the offensive line coach void with veteran Paul Alexander from Cincinnati, and are considering former backup Kellen Moore to become the team’s quarterbacks coach. As far as the wide receiver job, former wide receiver Miles Austin and Colts receivers coach Sanjay Lal are known candidates.
