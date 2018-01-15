Cowboys hire Paul Alexander to coach offensive line

The Dallas Cowboys have hired Paul Alexander as offensive line coach, a source confirmed.

Alexander comes to the Cowboys after a 20-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. He replaces Frank Pollack, who ironically was hired to replace Alexander in Cincinnati.

The Cowboys staff remains in flux with openings remaining at secondary coach, quarterbacks coach, receivers coach, tight ends coach and possibly running backs coach and linebackers coach.

Gary Brown has an offer to return as running backs coach, but is still weighing his options.

Linebackers coach Matt Eberflus could be in line for a defensive coordinators job with another team.

The Cowboys did not renew the contracts of secondary coach Joe Bakers, quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson and receivers coach Derek Dooley after the 2017 season.

Dooley has since become the offensive coordinator at the University of Missouri. Tight ends coach Steve Loney retired and special teams coach Rich Bisaccia left to join the Oakland Raiders staff.