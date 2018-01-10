NFL staffs hit the road looking for prospects at combines, all-star games

Looking for the next big playmaker in the NFL?

So are representatives of the 32 teams in the league.

With the college football season officially over after Monday’s national championship game, the focus shifts from team accomplishments to individual value on the pro level.

The deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for special eligibility is January 15. A list of players who are accepted into the NFL Draft will be sent to clubs on January 19.

In the meantime, postseason all-star games are sending out invitations to fill rosters. In addition to the various all-star games, there will be many combines and college pro days across the country.

The ultimate evaluation is at the NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held Feb. 27-March 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

When all the testing is done, the NFL Draft will be held April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Here are three notable all-star games:

The East-West Shrine Game is Jan. 20 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek and Oklahoma State offensive lineman Zachary Crabtree have accepted invitations to the game. Crabtree is a graduate of Mansfield High School, continuing a growing pattern of former MISD players going to the NFL.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is also on Jan. 20 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen, Texas A&M-Commerce quarterback Luis Perez and Washington State running back Jamal Morrow have accepted invitations to play. Perez won the Harlon Hill Trophy, symbolic of the top Division II player in the nation.

The Senior Bowl is Jan. 27 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, in Mobile, Ala. Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma, TCU offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom, and San Diego State running back Raashad Penny, who set several rushing records in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, have accepted invitations to play.

NFL coaches will lead some of the all-star games.

Cincinnati Bengals tight ends coach Jonathan Hayes and Oakland Raiders tight ends coach will lead the East and West teams, respectively, in the Shrine Game.

The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos have been selected to coach the Senior Bowl. The Texans, led by head coach Bill O'Brien, will guide the South team. The Broncos, led by Vance Joseph, will guide the North.