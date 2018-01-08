Pink will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.
Dallas Cowboys

Can you name the past 10 performers who sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

January 08, 2018 09:54 AM

Super Bowl LII is fast approaching.

There’s a lot of work to be done on the field among the teams.

But as for entertainment, some events are set.

The latest is the announcement that superstar Pink will sign the national athem on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as part of the Super Bowl LII pre-game festivities.

This will be Pink’s first time appearing on the Super Bowl stage.

The NFL previously announced that Justin Timberlake will headline the Pepsi halftime show.

P!NK is a three-time Grammy Award winner. Her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, debuted at #1 on Billboard's 200 chart and marked a career high for first week sales. The first single, "What About US" received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance and reached #1 on the Adult Pop Songs chart earning her ninth leader on the chart, the most number-ones at the format for a female (second overall). Her 2018 Beautiful Trauma World tour is set to kick off on March 1 in Phoenix.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), actor and director Alexandria Wailes will perform in American Sign Language both the National Anthem and "America The Beautiful".

Super Bowl National Anthem Performers

Super Bowl

Performer

Super Bowl

Performer

Super Bowl I

Universities of Arizona & Michigan Bands

Super Bowl XXVII

Garth Brooks (Signed by Marlee Matlin)

Super Bowl II

Grambling University Band

Super Bowl XXVIII

Natalie Cole with Atlanta University Center Chorus (Signed by Courtney Keel Foley)

Super Bowl III

Anita Bryant (Pledge of Allegiance by Apollo Astronauts)

Super Bowl XXIX

Kathie Lee Gifford (Signed by Heather Whitestone)

Super Bowl IV

Al Hirt (Pledge of Allegiance by Astronauts)

Super Bowl XXX

Vanessa Williams (Signed by Mary Kim Titla)

Super Bowl V

Tommy Loy (trumpeter)

Super Bowl XXXI

Luther Vandross (Signed by Erika Schwarz)

Super Bowl VI

U.S. Air Force Academy Chorale

Super Bowl XXXII

Jewel (Signed by Phyllis Frelich)

Super Bowl VII

Andy Williams & Little Angels of Holy Angels Church (Chicago) Pledge of Allegiance by Apollo 17 crew

Super Bowl XXXIII

Cher (Signed by Speaking Hands)

Super Bowl VIII

Charlie Pride

Super Bowl XXXIV

Faith Hill (Signed by Briarlake Elementary School Signing Choir)

Super Bowl IX

Grambling University Band with Mardi Gras Chorus

Super Bowl XXXV

Backstreet Boys (Signed by Tom Cooney); "America The Beautiful" performed by Ray Charles

Super Bowl X

Tom Sullivan

Super Bowl XXXVI

Mariah Carey (Signed by Joe Narcisse); "America The Beautiful" performed by Mary J. Blige & Marc Anthony

Super Bowl XI

Vicki Carr (America the Beautiful)

Super Bowl XXXVII

Dixie Chicks (Signed by Janet Maxwell);

"God Bless America" performed by Celine Dion

Super Bowl XII

Phyllis Kelly of NE Louisiana State University

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Beyoncé Knowles (Signed by Suzanna Christy)

Super Bowl XIII

Colgate University Thirteen

Super Bowl XXXIX

More than 100 representatives from the four branches of the military (Signed by Wesley Tallent )

Super Bowl XIV

Cheryl Ladd

Super Bowl XL

Aaron Neville and Dr. John with Aretha Franklin & Detroit based 150-member choir (Signed by Angela LaGuardia of Michigan School for Deaf).

Super Bowl XV

Helen O'Connell

Super Bowl XLI

Billy Joel (Signed by Marlee Matlin and Jason Hay-Southwell)

Super Bowl XVI

Diana Ross

Super Bowl XLII

Jordin Sparks (Signed by A Dreamer)

Super Bowl XVII

Leslie Easterbrook

Super Bowl XLIII

Jennifer Hudson (Signed by Kristen Santos)

Super Bowl XVIII

Barry Manilow

Super Bowl XLIV

Carrie Underwood (Signed by Kinesha Battles)

Super Bowl XIX

Children's Choir of San Francisco

Super Bowl XLV

Christina Aguilera (Signed by Candice Villesca)

Super Bowl XX

Wynton Marsalis

Super Bowl XLVI

Kelly Clarkson (Signed by Rachel Mazique)

Super Bowl XXI

Neil Diamond

Super Bowl XLVII

Alicia Keys (Signed by John Maucere)

Super Bowl XXII

Herb Alpert

Super Bowl XLVIII

Renée Fleming (Signed by Amber Zion)

Super Bowl XXIII

Billy Joel

Super Bowl XLIX

Idina Menzel (Signed by Treshelle Edmond)

Super Bowl XXIV

Aaron Neville

Super Bowl 50

Lady Gaga (Signed by Marlee Matlin)

Super Bowl XXV

Whitney Houston

Super Bowl LI

Luke Bryan (Signed by Kriston Pumphrey)

Super Bowl XXVI

Harry Connick, Jr. (Signed by Lori Hilary)

Super Bowl LII

P!NK (Signed by Alexandria Wailes)​

