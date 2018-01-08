Can you name the past 10 performers who sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LII is fast approaching.
There’s a lot of work to be done on the field among the teams.
But as for entertainment, some events are set.
The latest is the announcement that superstar Pink will sign the national athem on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as part of the Super Bowl LII pre-game festivities.
This will be Pink’s first time appearing on the Super Bowl stage.
The NFL previously announced that Justin Timberlake will headline the Pepsi halftime show.
P!NK is a three-time Grammy Award winner. Her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, debuted at #1 on Billboard's 200 chart and marked a career high for first week sales. The first single, "What About US" received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance and reached #1 on the Adult Pop Songs chart earning her ninth leader on the chart, the most number-ones at the format for a female (second overall). Her 2018 Beautiful Trauma World tour is set to kick off on March 1 in Phoenix.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), actor and director Alexandria Wailes will perform in American Sign Language both the National Anthem and "America The Beautiful".
Super Bowl National Anthem Performers
Super Bowl
Performer
Super Bowl
Performer
Super Bowl I
Universities of Arizona & Michigan Bands
Super Bowl XXVII
Garth Brooks (Signed by Marlee Matlin)
Super Bowl II
Grambling University Band
Super Bowl XXVIII
Natalie Cole with Atlanta University Center Chorus (Signed by Courtney Keel Foley)
Super Bowl III
Anita Bryant (Pledge of Allegiance by Apollo Astronauts)
Super Bowl XXIX
Kathie Lee Gifford (Signed by Heather Whitestone)
Super Bowl IV
Al Hirt (Pledge of Allegiance by Astronauts)
Super Bowl XXX
Vanessa Williams (Signed by Mary Kim Titla)
Super Bowl V
Tommy Loy (trumpeter)
Super Bowl XXXI
Luther Vandross (Signed by Erika Schwarz)
Super Bowl VI
U.S. Air Force Academy Chorale
Super Bowl XXXII
Jewel (Signed by Phyllis Frelich)
Super Bowl VII
Andy Williams & Little Angels of Holy Angels Church (Chicago) Pledge of Allegiance by Apollo 17 crew
Super Bowl XXXIII
Cher (Signed by Speaking Hands)
Super Bowl VIII
Charlie Pride
Super Bowl XXXIV
Faith Hill (Signed by Briarlake Elementary School Signing Choir)
Super Bowl IX
Grambling University Band with Mardi Gras Chorus
Super Bowl XXXV
Backstreet Boys (Signed by Tom Cooney); "America The Beautiful" performed by Ray Charles
Super Bowl X
Tom Sullivan
Super Bowl XXXVI
Mariah Carey (Signed by Joe Narcisse); "America The Beautiful" performed by Mary J. Blige & Marc Anthony
Super Bowl XI
Vicki Carr (America the Beautiful)
Super Bowl XXXVII
Dixie Chicks (Signed by Janet Maxwell);
"God Bless America" performed by Celine Dion
Super Bowl XII
Phyllis Kelly of NE Louisiana State University
Super Bowl XXXVIII
Beyoncé Knowles (Signed by Suzanna Christy)
Super Bowl XIII
Colgate University Thirteen
Super Bowl XXXIX
More than 100 representatives from the four branches of the military (Signed by Wesley Tallent )
Super Bowl XIV
Cheryl Ladd
Super Bowl XL
Aaron Neville and Dr. John with Aretha Franklin & Detroit based 150-member choir (Signed by Angela LaGuardia of Michigan School for Deaf).
Super Bowl XV
Helen O'Connell
Super Bowl XLI
Billy Joel (Signed by Marlee Matlin and Jason Hay-Southwell)
Super Bowl XVI
Diana Ross
Super Bowl XLII
Jordin Sparks (Signed by A Dreamer)
Super Bowl XVII
Leslie Easterbrook
Super Bowl XLIII
Jennifer Hudson (Signed by Kristen Santos)
Super Bowl XVIII
Barry Manilow
Super Bowl XLIV
Carrie Underwood (Signed by Kinesha Battles)
Super Bowl XIX
Children's Choir of San Francisco
Super Bowl XLV
Christina Aguilera (Signed by Candice Villesca)
Super Bowl XX
Wynton Marsalis
Super Bowl XLVI
Kelly Clarkson (Signed by Rachel Mazique)
Super Bowl XXI
Neil Diamond
Super Bowl XLVII
Alicia Keys (Signed by John Maucere)
Super Bowl XXII
Herb Alpert
Super Bowl XLVIII
Renée Fleming (Signed by Amber Zion)
Super Bowl XXIII
Billy Joel
Super Bowl XLIX
Idina Menzel (Signed by Treshelle Edmond)
Super Bowl XXIV
Aaron Neville
Super Bowl 50
Lady Gaga (Signed by Marlee Matlin)
Super Bowl XXV
Whitney Houston
Super Bowl LI
Luke Bryan (Signed by Kriston Pumphrey)
Super Bowl XXVI
Harry Connick, Jr. (Signed by Lori Hilary)
Super Bowl LII
P!NK (Signed by Alexandria Wailes)
