Kellen Moore reportedly in line to be Cowboys’ next QB coach

The Dallas Cowboys are looking in-house for their next quarterbacks coach.
Kellen Moore, who spent much of last season on the practice squad, is expected to end his playing days and fill the role, according to a Sporting News report.
Moore, 28, is a respected voice in the quarterbacks room. Quarterback Dak Prescott has praised Moore throughout their time together, and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan has been one of the most vocal supporters of Moore since he joined the organization in 2015.
Moore would replace longtime quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson, who held the position since 2007. The Cowboys informed Wilson that his contract would not be renewed after the season.
Never miss a local story.
Moore had a standout college career at Boise State and spent five of his six NFL seasons under Linehan. Moore understands Linehan’s offense as well as anyone.
Moore is following a similar coaching path as Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. When Garrett ended his playing days, he immediately went into coaching as the Miami Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach in 2005.
Moore ends his pro career by playing in just three regular-season games. All of them came in 2015 with the Cowboys when he replaced an injured Tony Romo.
Moore went 0-2 as a starter and completed 61-of-104 passing for 779 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.
Moore spent the 2016 season on injured reserve after breaking his leg early in training camp, and opened this season as Prescott’s backup before being passed on the depth chart by Cooper Rush during the bye week.
Moore was re-signed to the practice squad and stayed on it until the end of the season.
Comments