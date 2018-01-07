Cowboys’ scouting/ personnel guru Will McClay could be a GM target for the Texans.
Texans granted permission to speak to Cowboys’ McClay about GM job; no interview set

By Clarence E. Hill Jr. And Drew Davison

January 07, 2018 04:13 PM

Are the Dallas Cowboys in jeopardy of losing their top talent evaluator?

Will McClay, the Cowboys’ senior director of college and pro personnel, is widely respected as one of the top talent gurus in the league and his name has emerged in the Houston Texans’ general manager search.

The Cowboys have granted permission to the Texans to interview McClay, but there has been no further communication between the Texans and McClay.

McClay said he has not been officially contacted by the Texans to set up an interview. It’s unknown whether McClay would entertain an interview opportunity because it hasn’t come to fruition yet.

The Houston Chronicle reported earlier Sunday that McClay had declined the Texans’ request for an interview, but that is not accurate.

McClay has expressed his desire to stay with the Cowboys in the past, and the organization understands how important he has been to building the foundation of the team. McClay has been working in the Cowboys’ personnel department for 16 years, and was promoted to his current position in 2015.

But owner Jerry Jones is not expected to give up the “general manager” title anytime soon, leaving McClay of interest to teams searching for a GM.

The Texans are looking for a general manager to replace Rick Smith, who is taking a year-long leave of absence.

