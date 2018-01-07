Terry Glenn played five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas Cowboys

Terry Glenn had alcohol, marijauna in his system at time of fatal crash, report says

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

January 07, 2018 04:10 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

DALLAS

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn had alcohol and traces of marijuana in his system when he was involved in a fatal crash on Nov. 20, according to reports.

TMZ Sports cited an autopsy report as showing that Glenn's blood-alcohol level was 1.65, more than twice the legal limit.

Glenn's accident occurred in Irving at about 12:15 a.m. Nov. 20. His vehicle struck a concrete barrier, causing it to roll and ejecting Glenn from the driver's seat.

Glenn's fiancee, Verina LeGrand, suffered minor injuries in the crash. At the time of the wreck, Irving police did not immediately determine a cause.

Glenn was a star wide receiver at Ohio State University and went on to play for 12 years in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Cowboys.

He played for the Cowboys from 2003 to 2007 and had two seasons, 2005 and 2006, where he amassed more than 1,000 receiving yards. He ended his career with 593 catches for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns. He continued to live in North Texas after his career and started the 83 Kids Foundation.

TMZ Sports reported that the cause of Glenn's death was listed as an accident due to blunt force trauma.

