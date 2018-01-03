Taylor Swift is a dynamic stage performer. She’s coming to Arlington on Oct. 5.
Taylor Swift adds show to Arlington stop on concert tour

By David Humphrey

January 03, 2018 09:26 AM

Can’t get enough of Taylor Swift?

You’re not the only one.

Because of the demand to see the superstar entertainer, an additional show for Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour has been added in Arlington. The concert will be Oct. 5-6 at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The concert was originally a one-day stop on Oct. 6.

Shows were also added in Santa Clara, Washington DC, Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Foxborough, and Minneapolis.

Swift’s first single off the Reputation album, “Look What You Made Me Do” broke multiple records within hours of its release.

Tickets for the added shows will go on sale to the general public on January 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale for the added U.S. dates via the Taylor Swift Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Friday and continues through 9 a.m., Jan. 18.

The first round of shows for the tour went on sale last month.

Fans who register and have been previously verified via Taylor Swift Tix will receive priority access ahead of any new registrants. General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.

