Jason Witten likes young foundation, plans to return for 16th season

As of now, there is no quit in Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

Witten, 35, plans to return for a 16th season in 2018.

He still sees hope for the future because of a young core that includes quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

A season that began with hopes of him finally making a long playoff run ended like so many others in the past with dashed dreams. The Cowboys finished the season 9-7 and out of the playoffs after a 6-0 win over Philadelphia Sunday.

“I see a lot of optimism in the future,” Witten said. “I see myself part of that. I’m as motivated now as I’ve ever been to play this position at a high level and help my team in all situations, as a leader, as a veteran and most importantly as a tight end.”

Witten finished with 63 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 2017, marking his 14th consecutive season with 60 or more catches.