    Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the frigid temperature and wind limited both offenses in Sunday's 6-0 win.

Dallas Cowboys

Jason Witten likes young foundation, plans to return for 16th season

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

December 31, 2017 06:34 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 33 MINUTES AGO

PHILADELPHA

As of now, there is no quit in Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

Witten, 35, plans to return for a 16th season in 2018.

He still sees hope for the future because of a young core that includes quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

A season that began with hopes of him finally making a long playoff run ended like so many others in the past with dashed dreams. The Cowboys finished the season 9-7 and out of the playoffs after a 6-0 win over Philadelphia Sunday.

“I see a lot of optimism in the future,” Witten said. “I see myself part of that. I’m as motivated now as I’ve ever been to play this position at a high level and help my team in all situations, as a leader, as a veteran and most importantly as a tight end.”

Witten finished with 63 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 2017, marking his 14th consecutive season with 60 or more catches.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

