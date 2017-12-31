Cowboys throw a shutout in defense of their coach Rod Marinelli

Perhaps the Dallas Cowboys’ defense doesn’t need a change.

Cowboys players stood firmly behind defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli after shutting out the Philadelphia Eagles 6-0 in Sunday’s season finale at Lincoln Financial Field.

The DC’s future with the Cowboys has been a topic of debate, along with other members of the coaching staff.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

It remains to be seen whether the last month of the season has any bearing on the front office view of Marinelli, or whether his support in the locker room holds any weight.

But the defense, with linebacker Sean Lee back on the field, put together its best month of the season. Four of the Cowboys’ seven games in which they held their opponent to under 300 yards came in December. The Eagles were held to 219 yards, their second fewest allowed this season. The last time the Cowboys pitched a shutout was against the Eagles in the 2009 regular-season finale.

“I think the last four games this defense has played really well and I think we showed we’ve improved as the year has gone on,” Lee said. “[I have] extreme confidence in [Marinelli]. He’s a Hall of Fame coach, a defensive coordinator that we thrive being around. This system has proven to produce great players and produce great defenses.”

Chidobe Awuzie continued a strong end to the season with a big performance in Philadelphia today! pic.twitter.com/bSRlNVlB0R — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 31, 2017

After allowing a season-high 515 yards at home to the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 23 and a third consecutive loss, the Cowboys rebounded to finish the season 4-1.

“We just had to get back to our style of defense and play our system the way we’re supposed to play it,” defensive end Tyrone Crawford said. “I feel like Coach Marinelli did a good job of getting us back on track and getting us to the point where we’re playing our style of defense again. It’s crappy that it’s over. I feel like we would have been a great defense in the playoffs. We have to live with that and use it as a stepping stone, a building block for next year.”

Lee, who missed five games and saw limited action in several others because of hamstring injuries, hopes the sting of missing the playoffs spurs the team in 2018.

“It’s a learning a lesson and understanding that things are very fragile. If you don’t win close games, if you don’t make plays that you need to make, when we don’t have all of our guys, all of a sudden you can be in a position that we are right now,” he said.

“We’re 9-7, we were in a lot of close football games that we could’ve won and put ourselves in the playoffs. So I’m not using that as an excuse. We shouldn’t use that. We have to understand that if we want to get back on track we’ve got to win those close games and make those plays.”

More Videos 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling Pause 1:48 Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:10 Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather 1:38 Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:32 The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team 4:08 Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:39 Mansfield Timberview girls roll to tourney crown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dak Prescott: "It's still hard to swallow knowing this is the last one." Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he and the team will accept that they are not in the playoffs and try to build off 2017 next season. Dak Prescott: "It's still hard to swallow knowing this is the last one." Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he and the team will accept that they are not in the playoffs and try to build off 2017 next season. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com