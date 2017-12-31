Dan Bailey had a career-low 75 percent field goal percentage this season.
Dan Bailey had a career-low 75 percent field goal percentage this season. Michael Ainsworth AP
Dan Bailey had a career-low 75 percent field goal percentage this season. Michael Ainsworth AP

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys K Dan Bailey on struggles down stretch: Unacceptable from my standard

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

December 31, 2017 06:05 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 18 MINUTES AGO

PHILADELPHIA

Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey made no excuses for his struggles down the stretch of the season.

He didn’t blame a groin injury that sidelined him four games. He didn’t blame difficult playing conditions on the road in New York and Philadelphia.

Instead, Bailey blamed only himself for the worst season of his career. He no longer holds the title for “most accurate kicker in NFL history.”

“It’s not acceptable from my standard,” Bailey said. “Probably not acceptable from their [the Cowboys] standard.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bailey, 29, ended his season on a down note in the Cowboys’ 6-0 victory over the Eagles on a frigid Sunday afternoon in Philly. He was wide left on his only point-after attempt, and wide left on a 23-yarder near the end of the game.

It marked just the second time Bailey has missed an extra-point in his career and just his second career miss from within 29 yards. Bailey had a streak of 273 straight point-after attempts to start his career come to an end earlier this month with a missed PAT in New York. He had made 47 of 48 career field goals within 30 yards going into the game.

Bailey finished the season 15-of-20 on field goal attempts. The 75 percent conversion rate is the worst in his career, almost 10 percentage points down from his previous low of 84.4 percent last season.

All five of his misses came in the final four games.

“I look back on Weeks 1 through 8 and that’s totally on par with what I expect from myself,” Bailey said. “The short term? I’m going to be kind of disappointed. No question I’m going to carry that chip on my shoulder going forward.

“I’ve just got to learn from it and learn how to handle it better going forward.”

Bailey said he’d evaluate his entire season. He would look at the misses and the makes because some of the makes weren’t even up to his standard.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett weighed in on Bailey after Sunday’s game.

“It seemed like he had a pretty good set prior to the game,” Garrett said. “Obviously, we didn’t have two great kicks in the game, and we’ll have to go back and look at the operation. Again, the conditions were not easy for anybody, so we’ll take a look at that.

“Those are missed opportunities for us during the ballgame.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

    The Oakland Raiders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in a game where the referee made a ruling on 4th down by using a folded index card in the fourth quarter.

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

View More Video