Dallas Cowboys

Cornerbacks among top playmakers in Cowboys’ shutout win over Eagles

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

December 31, 2017 04:18 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 1 MINUTES AGO

It’s a good thing that football is basically made of three phases.

The Dallas Cowboys had enough defense to offset their play on offense and special teams to shut out the Philadelphia Eagles 6-0 Sunday at cold Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles are heading to the playoffs. The Cowboys finish 9-7.

Here are the top playmakers in the Cowboys’ win:

Cowboys cornerbacks: Granted, they faced a backup quarterback for most of the game, but the longest completion allowed was 16 yards and the unit made some good third-down tackles. Rookie cornerback Chidobe Awuzie had his first NFL interception, two tackles and a pass defensed. Second-year cornerback Anthony Brown had six tackles, a sack, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott: Elliott rushed for 103 yards on 27 carries, but didn’t quite get to 1,000 yards on the season, finishing with 983. The Eagles were keyed in on Elliott the entire game until the running back broke free in the second half.

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee and defensive tackle Daniel Ross: Lee played the full game and finished with a game-leading eight tackles and a tackle for loss. Ross, who joined the team on Nov. 11, had three tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry.

