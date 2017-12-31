Dallas Cowboys

December 31, 2017 2:39 PM

For Cowboys fans in Philly, what’s scarier? 3-degree wind chill or Eagles fans?

By Stefan Stevenson

PHILADELPHIA

Being a Dallas Cowboys fan at Lincoln Financial Field is never easy. On Sunday afternoon, however, it was an even nastier proposition. With temperatures hovering around 16 degrees (and dropping), a select number of brave men, women and children wore their Cowboys colors proudly, layered, no doubt, on top of about six other pieces of clothing, including gloves, long underwear, knit hats and personal heating packets lining as many pockets as possible. When the wind hit you in the face Sunday afternoon, it packed a wind chill temperature of 3 degrees.

Two die-hard Cowboys fans from Beaumont, Texas, who are trying to hit every stadium in the NFL, checked Linconln Financial Field off their list. Shawn Turner and Russell Treschitta, both 30, had no reservations about wearing their Dez Bryant and Jason Witten jerseys and Cowboys knit caps.

David, 8, and Daniel, 6, grew up Dallas Cowboys fans despite living near Camden, New Jersey. They attended Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia with their Eagles-loving dad, middle, despite temperatures hovering in the mid-teens.

Despite the obligatory shouts from Eagles fans, including “Dez sucks,” the two had no regrets about the tickets they bought in May. No matter that the game meant little to the Cowboys and the weather could send you to the ER.

Matt and Kera Wisniewski, of Nazareth, Penn., were two of a brave handful of Dallas Cowboys fans on hand at Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with temperatures in the mid-teens.

“We get it. We know where we are,” Turner said. “We never thought about selling them. It’s about 25 degrees in Texas right now. It’s colder here but it’s not too bad.”

