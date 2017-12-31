Awuzie's first interception allows Cowboys to reach 10 for first time since 2014

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled in the interceptions department in recent years.
This year is no different as they rank among the worst in the league. But at least the Cowboys reached the double-digit mark for the season.
Rookie cornerback Chidobe Awuzie intercepted Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles in the first quarter. It marked Awuzie's first career interception and the 10th on the year for the Cowboys.
Awuzie’s interception came on a poor pass by Foles on a second-and-14. It gave the Cowboys’ offense the ball on their own 48, but they didn’t capitalize and went three-and-out.
Awuzie, the Cowboys’ second-round pick out of Colorado, has played well down the stretch. He battled hamstring injuries early on, but has started the past six games.
Awuzie entered the season finale with six passes defensed and was credited with 24 tackles by the coaching breakdown.
The Cowboys hadn’t reached double-digit interceptions the previous two seasons. They had nine last year, and eight in 2015.
Safety Jeff Heath has a team-leading three interceptions and is on track to lead the team in interceptions for the second time in three years. He had a team-leading two in 2015.
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
Comments