Cowboys ending season in frigid Philly today; Rod Smith among inactives

Temperature more than hour before kickoff in Philadelphia was 19 degrees with a wind chill of 3. If that holds, Sunday will mark the third-coldest game in Cowboys history. They also played in 19-degree temperatures on Dec. 10, 1995 in Philly.
The coldest game in franchise history was 8-degrees back in 2013 in Chicago.
But, outside of the frigid temps, a notable pregame development is that running back Rod Smith will be inactive. Smith missed Thursday and Friday practices with a back injury, and was deemed not ready to go for the season finale.
Smith ends his season with 232 rushing yards on 55 carries with four touchdowns. He also had 202 receiving yards on 19 catches with one touchdown.
Other inactives for the Cowboys include wide receiver Cole Beasley (illness), defensive linemen David Irving (concussion) and Benson Mayowa (back/ illness), linebacker Tre’von Johnson, offensive lineman Kadeem Edwards and tight end Blake Jarwin.
