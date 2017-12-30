Cole Beasley had just 314 receiving yards this season for the Cowboys.
Cole Beasley had just 314 receiving yards this season for the Cowboys. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Cole Beasley had just 314 receiving yards this season for the Cowboys. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys WR Cole Beasley’s disappointing season ends with illness

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

December 30, 2017 12:43 PM

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley joins the list of players whose season is over.

Beasley was downgraded to out for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Philadelphia and won’t make the trip with the Cowboys, the team announced Saturday. Beasley didn’t practice all week with an illness.

It marks the end of a disappointing year for Beasley. He finishes with 36 catches for 314 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games. The lone highlights were a career-long 54-yard reception earlier this month at New York and a pair of two-touchdown games against Green Bay and Kansas City.

Beasley, 28, led the Cowboys in receiving last year. He was coming off a year in which he set career highs with 75 catches for 833 yards. He also matched his career-best with five touchdowns.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But Beasley struggled to replicate that success this season.

Beasley will enter the final year of a four-year contract next season. Beasley will earn $3.25 million in base salary and count $4.25 million against the salary cap.

Along with Beasley, the Cowboys will also be without left tackle Tyron Smith (back/ knee), cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back), defensive tackle David Irving (concussion) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (back/ illness). Smith and Scandrick were placed on injured reserve earlier this week, and the Cowboys promoted WR Lance Lenoir and OL Kadeem Edwards from the practice squad.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

    The Oakland Raiders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in a game where the referee made a ruling on 4th down by using a folded index card in the fourth quarter.

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

View More Video