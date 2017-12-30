Cowboys WR Cole Beasley’s disappointing season ends with illness

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley joins the list of players whose season is over.

Beasley was downgraded to out for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Philadelphia and won’t make the trip with the Cowboys, the team announced Saturday. Beasley didn’t practice all week with an illness.

It marks the end of a disappointing year for Beasley. He finishes with 36 catches for 314 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games. The lone highlights were a career-long 54-yard reception earlier this month at New York and a pair of two-touchdown games against Green Bay and Kansas City.

Beasley, 28, led the Cowboys in receiving last year. He was coming off a year in which he set career highs with 75 catches for 833 yards. He also matched his career-best with five touchdowns.

But Beasley struggled to replicate that success this season.

Beasley will enter the final year of a four-year contract next season. Beasley will earn $3.25 million in base salary and count $4.25 million against the salary cap.

Along with Beasley, the Cowboys will also be without left tackle Tyron Smith (back/ knee), cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back), defensive tackle David Irving (concussion) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (back/ illness). Smith and Scandrick were placed on injured reserve earlier this week, and the Cowboys promoted WR Lance Lenoir and OL Kadeem Edwards from the practice squad.