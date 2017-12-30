Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will be trying to secure a winning season against Philadelphia on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys

There is no such thing as a meaningless game in the NFL

Star-Telegram

December 30, 2017 11:51 AM

Each week the Star-Telegram staff will predict the results of Dallas Cowboys games, some NFC East games and other key games around the NFL:

Week 17

Drew Davison

The Cowboys get a winning season, thanks to the Eagles resting many of their starters, but no playoff berth to show for it. Cowboys 27, Eagles 20.

Carolina 24, Atlanta 20

LA Chargers 23, Oakland 20

Miami 17, Buffalo 16

Washington 20, NY Giants 10

Stefan Stevenson

Cowboys finish on a high note behind Zeke’s big day. Cowboys 34, Eagles 21.

Atlanta 27, Carolina 23

Los Angeles Chargers 18, Oakland 14

Miami 30, Buffalo 28

Washington 20, New York Giants 13

Mac Engel

The Eagles are playing with their second string quarterback in a game that has zero meaning, and what should be brutally cold conditions. Cowboys 17, Eagles 13.

Atlanta 24, Carolina 22

Los Angeles Chargers 30, Oakland 13

Washington 13, New York Giants 9

Buffalo 20, Miami 13

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Eagles have nothing to play for so Cowboys avoid 8-8. Cowboys 24, Eagles 20.

Carolina 28, Atlanta 25

Los Angeles Chargers 26, Oakland 10

Buffalo 17, Miami 13

New York Giants 17, Washington 16

