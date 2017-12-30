There is no such thing as a meaningless game in the NFL

Each week the Star-Telegram staff will predict the results of Dallas Cowboys games, some NFC East games and other key games around the NFL:
Week 17
Drew Davison
The Cowboys get a winning season, thanks to the Eagles resting many of their starters, but no playoff berth to show for it. Cowboys 27, Eagles 20.
Never miss a local story.
Carolina 24, Atlanta 20
LA Chargers 23, Oakland 20
Miami 17, Buffalo 16
Washington 20, NY Giants 10
Stefan Stevenson
Cowboys finish on a high note behind Zeke’s big day. Cowboys 34, Eagles 21.
Atlanta 27, Carolina 23
Los Angeles Chargers 18, Oakland 14
Miami 30, Buffalo 28
Washington 20, New York Giants 13
Mac Engel
The Eagles are playing with their second string quarterback in a game that has zero meaning, and what should be brutally cold conditions. Cowboys 17, Eagles 13.
Atlanta 24, Carolina 22
Los Angeles Chargers 30, Oakland 13
Washington 13, New York Giants 9
Buffalo 20, Miami 13
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Eagles have nothing to play for so Cowboys avoid 8-8. Cowboys 24, Eagles 20.
Carolina 28, Atlanta 25
Los Angeles Chargers 26, Oakland 10
Buffalo 17, Miami 13
New York Giants 17, Washington 16
Comments