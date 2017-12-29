Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, right, and quarterback Dak Prescott visit with fans during the first half of the Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and USC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday night.
Dallas Cowboys

Dak and Zeke enjoying postseason football from Cotton Bowl sideline

By Stefan Stevenson

December 29, 2017 10:12 PM

ARLINGTON

Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were on the sideline together watching Friday night’s Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

Elliott, who played for Ohio State, was cheered by Buckeyes fans when he was shown on the video board inside the stadium. Elliott smiled into the camera and mimed his “feed Zeke” bit.

The Cowboys finish their season against the Eagles in Philadelphia at noon Sunday. Elliott was probably in a good mood. His Buckeyes led the USC Trojans 24-7 at halftime.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  • Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice

    Ezekiel Elliott is coming off a six-week suspension and will play Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice

Ezekiel Elliott is coming off a six-week suspension and will play Sunday.

Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

