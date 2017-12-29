Dak and Zeke enjoying postseason football from Cotton Bowl sideline

Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were on the sideline together watching Friday night’s Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

Elliott, who played for Ohio State, was cheered by Buckeyes fans when he was shown on the video board inside the stadium. Elliott smiled into the camera and mimed his “feed Zeke” bit.

The Cowboys finish their season against the Eagles in Philadelphia at noon Sunday. Elliott was probably in a good mood. His Buckeyes led the USC Trojans 24-7 at halftime.

