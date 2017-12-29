Cowboys place Tyron Smith and Orlando Scandrick on injured reserve

The Dallas Cowboys officially ended the seasons of tackle Tyron Smith (knee) and cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back) as expected by placing them on injured reserve two days before Sunday's season final against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The team signed tackle Kadeem Edwards and receiver Lance Lenior off the practice squad to replace them on the roster.
Smith has battled back, groin and knee injuries for much of the season. He lasted just three plays in the 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday when the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs.
Owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Friday that it was not in Smith's or the team's best long-term interest for him to play in the meaningless final game.
Coach Jason Garrett said Smith will not need off-season surgery and will be fine in 2018.
The Cowboys also said it was best to play the season final without Scandrick, who has missed the past three games with fractured bones in his back.
The difference is the Cowboys could move on without Scandrick in 2018.
He has two years left on his contract at salaries of $3 million and $4 million for 2018 and 2019. But the Cowboys have played solidly in the secondary without him the past month of the season with rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis and Chido Awuzie handling the outside and rookie Xavier Woods alternating with second-year man Anthony Brown in the slot.
Jones said the Cowboys don't have to address Scandrick's future right now and nothing has changed relative what they will be looking at going forward.
The Cowboys almost traded Scandrick during the 2017 NFL Draft. He could be used as trade bait again.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
