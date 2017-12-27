Jason Garrett on his job status: ‘It’s not something I think about very much’

Owner Jerry Jones has repeatedly expressed his support of Jason Garrett in recent days.
All signs point to Garrett returning for an eighth full season in charge of the Dallas Cowboys. Jones said it’s in the best interest of the organization to keep Garrett even though the Cowboys will miss the playoffs for the fifth time in his tenure.
The Cowboys close the season at Philadelphia on Sunday.
Does it comfort Garrett knowing he has job security?
“It’s not something I think about very much,” Garrett said on Wednesday. “I get focused on what I need to do to do the job as well as I can do it. That is what my attention is and focus is each and every day.”
Garrett’s status has become a hot topic as the Cowboys missed the playoffs again and are staring at possibly a fourth 8-8 season under his watch. The Cowboys lost four games this season in which they led at halftime.
Garrett has a career regular-season record of 66-53, and is signed for the next two seasons at $6 million a year. Jones handed Garrett a five-year, $30 million extension after the 2014 season.
Jones said after Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks and again on his radio show earlier this week that Garrett’s job is safe.
“I know a lot about our coaching staff,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday. “I certainly know a lot about Jason Garrett. Because of that, I can very quickly and candidly say his job is not an issue here at all.
“Let’s just say that it’s not in the best interest of the Cowboys to be considering a coaching change.”
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
