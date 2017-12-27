Jason Garrett not resting players in final, focusing on finishing strong

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not treat the meaningless season final against the Philadelphia Eagles as a glorious exhibition game.

This will not be an opportunity to play young players just to look at them.

Garrett said the goal is to finish strong and all healthy players will play.

“We won't do that,” Garrett said, on having an exhibition philosophy. “Be our best regardless of what our circumstances are. We just got to get back to work and its important for us to practice the right way, prepare the right way and go play our best football. Anybody who is healthy and ready to go. They are going to play for three hours on Sunday afternoon.

“A lot gets invested in this by everybody _ coaches, players, staff members and everybody connected to our organization. You want to represent yourself the right way in everything that you do.”

The Cowboys (8-7) will not force left tackle Tyron Smith, who has been hobbled by back, groin and knee injuries on the field. He lasted just three plays in the 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

If the Cowboys were still in the playoff chase, then Smith would try to give it go ago Sunday. But he is not going to play.

But look for anyone who else who played against the Seahawks to suit up against the Eagles and be prepared to play the entire game. That includes star running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Garrett said Cowboys have played young players all season out of necessity and because they have earned their opportunities.

There won't be anyone getting time for a look-see in the season final.

“Yeah, don’t really anticipate doing that,” Garrett said. “We’re going to play the guys who are able to play physically and give ourselves every chance to play our best football. Obviously, we’ve played a lot of young guys throughout the season so they’ll continue to play in roles they’ve played in. But anticipate anybody who’s healthy and ready to go to practice and to play in this game on Sunday.”