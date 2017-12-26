Passing game, special teams, coaching failed Cowboys in loss to Seahawks

2:25 "Days of Glory" for Texas high school football players Pause

2:24 In 90 Seconds: Holiday Recycling

0:13 Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

0:31 6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

3:06 Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it