Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys release veteran linebacker Justin Durant

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

December 26, 2017 03:05 PM

The Dallas Cowboys released veteran linebacker Justin Durant on Tuesday. They’ll bring up Tre’Von Johnson from the practice squad to take Durant’s place.

The Cowboys close the season at Philadelphia Sunday.

Durant played in seven games and was credited with 14 tackles, including three for a loss. He has been inactive the past four weeks after sustaining a concussion against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thanksgiving.

Durant, 32, signed a one-year deal before the season. He’s spent four of his 11 seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys.

Durant was with the team in 2013-14 and 2016-17.

This could mark the end of Durant’s career. He contemplated retirement after the 2015 season.

No home

The Cowboys don’t have much of a home-field advantage these days.

AT&T Stadium is a $1.2 billion venue that has aged well and remains one of the top stadiums in the country. But it’s just not the best of places when it comes to winning for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys went 3-5 at home this season. They’ve had winning seasons in just four of the nine seasons in which they’ve played in Arlington.

The Cowboys are 41-30 on the road in that same span. They are 5-2 away from home this season.

“Well, I don’t know. I would think it would be as far as the atmosphere for the Cowboys and as far as the facility itself, if facilities have anything to do with it, we ought to win more ballgames,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “But we’re just going to have to look at what we’re doing on the field and continue to try to get better.”

The Cowboys have gone 37-35 in regular-season games at AT&T Stadium.

A look at their home records through the years:

2009=(6-2)

2010=(2-6)

2011=(5-3)

2012=(4-4)

2013=(5-3)

2014=(4-4)

2015=(1-7)

2016=(7-1)

2017=(3-5)

