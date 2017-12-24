Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks for a receiver against Seattle in the first half.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant complains, then fumbles

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

December 24, 2017 05:02 PM

ARLINGTON Dez Bryant isn’t having the best Christmas Eve. At least in the Dallas Cowboys’ opening half against the Seattle Seahawks.

Bryant was caught on cameras throwing a temper tantrum on the sidelines. He visibly yelled at Miles Austin, the former receiver who is working in the organization’s scouting department.

This happened after Bryant couldn’t haul in a pass that hit his hands in the first quarter and was targeted just twice in the Cowboys’ first four offensive series.

After Bryant’s outburst on the sidelines, he got the ball thrown his way on the next offensive play. Bryant made the catch, but then fumbled the ball before he could secure it firmly.

Seattle cornerback Byron Maxwell forced the fumble and linebacker K.J. Wright recovered. The Seahawks took over on the Cowboys’ 43 and went on to score a touchdown.

Byrant has just one catch for 8 yards in the game.

It’s been that kind of season for Bryant. He has yet to hit the 100-yard receiving mark, and went through a touchdown drought of five games in the middle of the year.

