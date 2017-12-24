Shocker: Jason Witten named Mr. Cowboy in 2017

Bob Lilly is the original Mr. Cowboy. That label aptly fits Jason Witten these days.
It came as no surprise the Dallas Cowboys honored Witten in the second quarter with the 2017 Bob Lilly Award on Sunday.
Witten’s family accepted the award late in the first half.
“We’re going to welcome back the great Bob Lilly once again as we do every year,” Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson said on the 105.3 The Fan pregame show. “As you know, we have the wonderful Bob Lilly Award which recognizes, our fans recognize actually, as the Cowboy that means the most to them but maybe wears the mantle unofficially as Mr. Cowboy.
“Well, once again, Jason Witten is our Mr. Cowboy, Bob Lilly. He will be out here at halftime obviously and we just hope that -- I know that the crowd will get excited to see Bob Lilly, but I’m sure we all can’t wait to see Jason take the field this afternoon.”
