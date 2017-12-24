Jason Witten was honored at halftime vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Jason Witten was honored at halftime vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Jason Witten was honored at halftime vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Shocker: Jason Witten named Mr. Cowboy in 2017

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

December 24, 2017 04:53 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ARLINGTON

Bob Lilly is the original Mr. Cowboy. That label aptly fits Jason Witten these days.

It came as no surprise the Dallas Cowboys honored Witten in the second quarter with the 2017 Bob Lilly Award on Sunday.

Witten’s family accepted the award late in the first half.

“We’re going to welcome back the great Bob Lilly once again as we do every year,” Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson said on the 105.3 The Fan pregame show. “As you know, we have the wonderful Bob Lilly Award which recognizes, our fans recognize actually, as the Cowboy that means the most to them but maybe wears the mantle unofficially as Mr. Cowboy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Well, once again, Jason Witten is our Mr. Cowboy, Bob Lilly. He will be out here at halftime obviously and we just hope that -- I know that the crowd will get excited to see Bob Lilly, but I’m sure we all can’t wait to see Jason take the field this afternoon.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

    The Oakland Raiders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in a game where the referee made a ruling on 4th down by using a folded index card in the fourth quarter.

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

View More Video