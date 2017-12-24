Cowboys LT Tyron Smith re-aggravates knee injury, questionable to return

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith didn’t last long on Sunday. He re-aggravated his right knee injury on the opening series.
Smith played just three snaps and exited the game with an injury. Swing tackle Byron Bell took his place.
Smith was announced as questionable to return, but was on the sidelines with his helmet off when the Cowboys’ offense took the field again.
The Cowboys opened the game by going three-and-out.
Smith’s status had been in question all week after he sustained a right knee injury in last weekend’s game vs. the Oakland Raiders. An MRI revealed Smith sprained his LCL.
The All-Pro left tackle went through the early portion of practice open to the media Friday, and was deemed good enough to go after a pregame workout.
That didn’t last long, though.
Smith missed two games earlier this season with a groin injury, and has also managed a back issue much of the season. But he still remains one of the top tackles in the game as he was voted to a fifth consecutive Pro Bowl earlier this week.
Smith has given up three sacks, including one last Sunday to the Raiders’ Khalil Mack, and has been flagged for holding a career-high five times so far this season.
