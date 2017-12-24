Cowboys LT Tyron Smith good to go; Orlando Scandrick is not

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is going to play today vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
Smith’s status had been in question all week after he sustained a right knee injury in last weekend’s game vs. the Oakland Raiders.
The All-Pro left tackle went through the early portion of practice open to the media Friday, and was deemed good enough to go after a pregame workout.
Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back) will miss his third straight game. Other inactives include linebackers Justin Durant and Justin March-Lillard; wide receiver Brice Butler; defensive linemen Richard Ash and David Irving; and tight end Blake Jarwin.
The big news is Smith, who exited in the third quarter last week in Oakland. An MRI revealed Smith sprained his LCL.
Smith missed two games earlier this season with a groin injury, and has also managed a back issue much of the season. But he still remains one of the top tackles in the game as he was voted to a fifth consecutive Pro Bowl earlier this week.
Smith has given up three sacks, including one last Sunday to the Raiders’ Khalil Mack, and has been flagged for holding a career-high five times so far this season.
Swing tackle Byron Bell would be Smith’s replacement should something happen during the game.
